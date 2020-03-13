The South Carolina Philharmonic will perform a Masterworks concert to an empty concert hall this Saturday.

The philharmonic will play on stage at the Koger Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled, but due to concerns about the coronavirus, no one will be admitted. Instead, it will be live-streamed.

Viewers can watch the show here.

Live Streaming Discover the South Carolina Philharmonic. Find upcoming concerts, tickets, music information, learning programs, and more.

"On behalf of the board of directors and staff, it is our sincere hope that patrons support this decision and will consider donating their tickets to help support the cost of this alternative concert broadcast," the South Carolina Philharmonic wrote in a press release.

