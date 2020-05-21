BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Beaufort County deputies are searching for a missing Alabama man whose car was found in South Carolina.

Phillip Rawlings Jr., 42, was reported as a missing person in Montgomery, Alabama on March 31, 2020. In the report filed in Alabama, family members indicated that Phillip has a medical condition that requires attention.

Wednesday afternoon, Beaufort deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on Polowana Road, St. Helena Island, which had been abandoned for at least three days. When they ran the license plate information, they determine it was Rawlings' car.

Sheriff's Office deputies have been unable to Rawlings Jr. despite a search with bloodhounds and air support.

Officers ask people to be on the lookout for him and to contact Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 if coming into contact with him. Attached are photographs of Phillip. He is described as Caucasian, 5'11" tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.