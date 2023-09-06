Pickleball is growing across the Midlands

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the nation, and now some new courts are coming to the Lexington area.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Pickleball is one of the most popular and fastest-growing sports in the country, and now the craze is starting to invade the South Carolina Midlands as well.

More pickleball courts and plans for courts are starting to pop up in the area, including in Cayce.

Cayce Mayor Elise Partin said pickleball is in high demand.

"We got the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission to apply for a grant to apply for a grant to bring more pickleball to the city," Partin said.

Pickleball is a sport for all ages and can be played inside or outside. Two to four players, hit a hollow plastic ball back and forth over a net using solid-faced paddles.

Over in Lexington County off Highway 1, there will be a 24-hour pickleball facility being built next to Lizard's Thicket.

The building will look similar to a tent, according to site plans, and have more than a dozen courts.

Pickleball player Stan Rickert said he is looking forward to seeing more players and places to play.

"I think the sport will continue to grow. It's very good at getting people outside and getting exercise, and it's great for socializing too," Rickert said with a smile. "I've met so many people through playing pickleball. I hope it continues to grow and more facilities are added."