'It's just so addicting' | Pickleball growing with tournament in Columbia

The American Pickleball Tour came to Columbia for a tournament at the Metropolitan Convention Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The American Pickleball Tour is in town this weekend, filling up one of Columbia's most prominent event centers.

The Columbia Pickleball tournament attracted hundreds of people to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center from all different courts.

Ella Evans was the youngest player we spoke with, at just eight years old. She has been playing pickleball for a year now and says the sport is something she loves.

"It's good for working out, it's really fun to play, and it gets really addicting and then you start playing every single day," she said.

At her age, Evans says she is constantly meeting all different kinds of players, even people from across the state, like Gina Resch and Matt Halphen.

"We came from Bluffton, near Hilton Head... so about 2 hours," the pair said.

Resch and Halphen won silver at Saturday's tournament, but others attending were not going for a win.

"I'm not playing today, I'm actually watching two people I give lessons to. They're on court three, but I just came to support them," said Coach Davion Bellinger.

The American Pickleball Tour brought more than 250 players to Columbia on Saturday, hoping to continue growing.

"We've been working with Experience Columbia to bring the American Pickleball Tour here for the last three years, and it's so exciting to finally land our tournament," said Aaron Del Mar, the executive director of the American Pickleball Tour.

The tournament will stay in town again Sunday and hopes to continue bringing people, young and old, and from everywhere together on eight courts.

Saturday, July 29, 2023

-Mixed Doubles Skill/Age

-Evening: Social Event at Market on Main from 6-9

Sunday, July 30, 2023

-Men's Doubles Skill/Age

-Women's Doubles Skill/Age

-Closing Ceremonies