Want to make summer veggies last longer? Learn pickling

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Clemson Cooperative Extension says an interest in pickling has peaked during the pandemic.

Many people looking to make summer produce last as long as possible.

A pickling class is being offered in Orangeburg as part of a series of workshops to give people the tools they need to can and preserve safely.

“It’s something that we always offered but we’re certainly trying to meet the demand because so many more people are wanting to learn to do this safely,” said food systems and safety agent Samantha Houston.

People will learn the basics of pickling using local produce from the Moonlit Bottom Farm in Norway.

At its Principles of Pickling Workshop, people will learn how to safely ferment okra, put them in jars, and can them for storage.

The Cooperative Clemson Extension works with the USDA to find the safest methods.

“If it’s canned unsafely, then it could lead to mold, yeast, bacterial growth which could make people sick, cause food poisoning," said Houston.

She says in worst cases, improper storage could lead to botulism growth which could be fatal. Participants will learn about USDA-approved recipes.

“It’s important that you’re using safe methods and using safe recipes as well for whenever you’re doing canned products," said Houston.

It is limited to the first 10 paid participants and is $35 per attendant.