Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - State Troopers are investigating a fatal accident that happened early Wednesday morning in Orangeburg County. The driver of a pickup truck ran off Highway 178 and hit a tree just before 2 a.m.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash. No one else was in the truck at the time.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the driver ran off the road.

