Beaufort, SC (WLTX, AP) - A military pilot has ejected safely after a a plane crash in Beaufort County, South Carolina, according to authorities there.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's office says the pilot is being evaluated for injuries.

Deputies say around 11:45 a.m., the plane went down near Clarendon Road and Joe Allen Drive in Grays Hill.

While local officials have not confirmed what type of aircraft was involved, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports this was an F-35. Martin says this would be the first crash of the U.S. military's newest and most expensive aircraft. A day earlier, CBS says the Marines announced its first use in combat in Afghanistan.

The crash happened about 3 miles west of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, which is where F-35s are stationed. A woman answering the phone at the station could not confirm to the Associated Press a crash and said officials aren't releasing any information at this time.

Stassy Olmos, a reporter from WSAV, tweeted a photo showing black smoke coming from a wooded area.

BREAKING: A military plane has crashed in Grays Hill outside of the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort; we do not know if there are injuries yet. pic.twitter.com/n8AoMjgY2g — Stassy Olmos (@WSAVStassyO) September 28, 2018

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. WLTX will post additional details when they become available.

© Exclusive to WLTX