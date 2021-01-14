Pilot killed in plane crash in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood identified

The aircraft went down just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday into a home in an area off Kennedy Street and Prentice Avenue.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The pilot who died in Wednesday's small plane crash in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood has now been identified.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says 62-year-old Farhad Rostampour of Greenville was killed. He was the only person who was aboard the aircraft.

The private plane went down just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday into a home in an area off Kennedy Street and Prentice Avenue. That's less than a mile from the nearby Hamilton-Owens Airport, where the plane apparently was attempting to land.

Firefighters say they first got the call at 10:34 a.m. and were at the scene five minutes later. When they arrived they found a small fire at a home there which they quickly extinguished.

One person was home at the time but that woman was able to escape without serious injury. She was also able to help her pets escape as well.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said it appeared the plane hit some trees, skidded across the roof causing damage, and then went into the yard. Jenkins did not know what type of plane it was, but said it was "small" and that it was "pretty mangled up."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified and will be investigating. They confirm the plane that crashed was a Beech F33A aircraft. The NTSB may have a preliminary report of the incident in two weeks. A full investigation could take around a year or two.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Wednesday of a Beech F33A airplane in Columbia, South Carolina. The NTSB is not traveling to the scene at this time. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 13, 2021

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook was asked if the plane that went down could have been one scheduled to arrive from Greenville, but while was aware of that report, he could not confirm where the plane originated from.