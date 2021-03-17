Pine Ridge mayor resigns, cites complications from COVID-19

Lexington County town's leader had been diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year.

PINE RIDGE, S.C. — Robert Wells, the mayor of Pine Ridge, has officially resigned from his position in the Lexington County town, citing health concerns.

According to the official statement, Wells had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 earlier this year and has since experienced complications related to the disease.

Wells said, "although there have been tough challenges, I have enjoyed serving the Town of Pine Ridge in this capacity."

Wells was elected mayor as a write-in candidate in 2017. After coming into office, Wells has been accused of micro-managing the Pine Ridge Police Department. During his tenure, four police chiefs and five police officers -- effectively the entire department -- have resigned.