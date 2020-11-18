Pink Polka Dot House in Columbia torn down, selling dots to donate to Lexington Medical Center

The owner is selling the pink dots on the home to donate money to the Lexington Medical Center Foundation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — People have a chance to buy a piece of the pink polka dot house in the Shandon Neighborhood.

The previous owner painted dots on the home in 2018 to protest the city's denial of his request to tear the house down.

Recently, the city approved demolition plans. On Tuesday, crews began tearing down the home.

"It wasn't built to last. Floors were sagging, the roof was sagging, the walls were out of whack, the windows were broken," said Lee Willm, the owner of Willm Construction.

Willm says they're selling the dots off the home to donate money to the Lexington Medical Center Foundation. They say all the proceeds will go towards breast cancer.

"Do what good you can. I don't like to waste things," said Willm. "I figured some people might want it and the pink color is the color of breast cancer research, hope breast cancer symbol foundation. I have some family people with breast cancer, mom is a survivor."

They're selling the dots, asking for at least a $25 donation. So far they've been able to raise around $500.

They've already been able to sell 30 of the dots. About 20 or 30 dots are left. If you would like to purchase one, you can visit or message the Willm Construction Facebook Page to find out how.