New places to live and eat coming to Columbia and surrounding areas

The Columbia area is continuing to grow and develop with two new restaurants, and a new apartment complex.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents in Columbia and surrounding areas are seeing more developments as we get further into the new year.

This week the city of Columbia confirmed an apartment building with 200+ apartments going in on bull street and elmwood avenue. The building will not impact No Name Deli or the El Cheapo gas station there either.

About a 10-minute drive away in Forest Acres, the old Rosso restaurant in Trenholm Plaza is being revamped into an Asian Fusion restaurant called CO.

William Blakeley says he comes to this plaza frequently to relax, and says he's happy to see more new things coming to the area.

"I've been coming over here for 13 years and have seen businesses come and go... I am excited to try the restaurant though, I've never had that kind of food," Blakely said with a smile.

Then over in the city of Cayce, a new location for Tacos Nayarit is coming to Knox Abbott Drive next to the Ocean View Seafood restaurant.

Their location in North Columbia on Percival Road has lines out the door every night. Owner, Juan Rivera, is happy to share his food with a new community.

"Please, please, please come see us in Cayce once we are open," Rivera said. "There are USC students over there so that will be good. I'm going to open a bar there and serve beer and margaritas."

The Cayce location will be built inside an old bank and is 3,000 square feet. Rivera says this will allow more customers to sit inside to enjoy the food.

The new Tacos Nayarit hopes to open its Cayce location in the Spring/Summer of 2023.