Plan to upgrade Sandhills area nearing completion; community input requested

Richland County is proposing several changes, from transportation improvements and sidewalks to recreation like walking trails and a community center.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County’s ‘Rediscover Sandhills' plan is nearing completion.

Within it, the county proposes several changes from transportation improvements and sidewalks to recreation like walking trails, a community center and possibly even a dog park.

Additional COMET bus stops, lighting, and other beautification elements are also included in the plan which covers the Richland Northeast Industrial Park on Clemson Road along with Pontiac-area businesses and homes.

County Councilwoman Jesica Mackey represents District 9, covering Sandhills.

“The idea began about three years ago with former Councilman ‘Chip’ Jackson,” Mackey said. “He identified a need for this part of Richland County and began talking with residents and the county to start looking at how do we go about redeveloping this area and bringing some attention to some of the needs of the community.”

Sue Carter, who’s lived in the Pontiac area for decades, said she had been advocating for a dog park and is happy to hear upgrades could be coming.

“That’d be great if we could clean up the neighborhood and get a little more things going in here and upgrade,” Carter said.

Still, she worries the change could affect her finances.

“My main concern is, is it going to come out of our pocket,” Carter said, “…are you going to compensate us if you cut our property?”

While the plan is in its early stages, the way to pay for it remains uncertain, Mackey said. Whether or not individual property will be affected is also unclear.

“That has not been identified yet. The need has been identified,” Mackey said. “Once the plan goes before full county council and it is actually approved and accepted in that form, then the county will work to start identifying funding to address different parts of the planning document.”

She said that could happen as early as May.

Those interested in providing input on the plan can do so during a virtual meeting Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m. by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91501628522 . The draft plan will stay available for comment until April 23.