ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two people have has died after a plane crashed in Alpharetta along the Big Creek Greenway, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beechcraft G58 crashed in Rock Mill Park on approach to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

Authorities said crews responded to Big Creek Greenway at 12:57 p.m. in reference to the scene near a remote area north of Kimball Bridge Road. Crews searched a heavily wooded area marked by a line of police tape.

According to a flight plan, authorities have confirmed at least two passengers were on the plane at the time of the crash. They are still currently searching for additional passengers.

Officials said the road would remain closed until the investigation is complete. They said no residents are in danger at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

