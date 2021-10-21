Small plane crash reported at Owens Airport, police say

The pilot has been taken to a local hospital, according to police. There was no immediate information available about his condition.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say they are assisting with a "small plane crash" at a local airport.

Police say an emergency call was received at approximately 11:30 about a plane crash at Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport in the Rosewood area.

The pilot has been taken to a local hospital, according to police. There was no immediate information available about his condition.

Police say the pilot was the only person onboard the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, according to officials.