Greenville, SC (Greenville News) - A plane crash has been reported near the Greenville Downtown Airport, with injuries.

Greenville Police spokesman Donnie Porter said the fire department possibly will have to perform "an extraction."

At least one dozen firefighters are working next to the plane.

The plane — a Dassault Falcon 50 that seats between nine to 19 passengers — crashed after running off the runway, he said. Porter said he didn't know if the plane was taking off or landing.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved