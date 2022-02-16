The plane took off from Lexington-Davidson County Airport. It went down soon after, crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in North Carolina said a pilot died Wednesday when a plane crashed onto a Davidson County highway.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said the pilot, 43-year-old Raymond John Ackley, from Charlotte, attempted takeoff from the Lexington-Davidson County Airport before crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-85 in Lexington. Ackley died in the crash. Highway Patrol said they believe the pilot experienced a mechanical issue before going down.

The truck driver, 41-year-old Barrin Lamont Davis, from Concord, was taken to Lexington Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the call came in after 5 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 88 on I-85. The plane took off from the airport and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, which started a fire in the back of the truck. The truck then ran off the highway and flipped over. Highway Patrol secured the crash site until the FAA got to the scene to investigate.

The FAA said the plane was a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron. Officials said the pilot was the only one on board. The airplane manufacturer said this type of plane can seat six. The Aviation Safety Network said these types of planes have been involved in two other crashes this year - one in Missouri and another in Brazil.

It'll be much longer before officials learn what caused the crash. NTSB officials said a full investigation can take up to two years to be completed.

Several News 2 viewers shared photos and videos from the crash. The crash left southbound traffic at a standstill for several hours. All southbound I-85 lanes reopened early Thursday morning.

Photos from WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller show remnants of the crash are still on the side of the highway. The wrecked tractor-trailer is still there.

DAVIDSON COUNTY PLANE CRASH: The tractor trailer involved in Wednesdays deadly plane crash along I-85 South is still on its side on the shoulder of the highway.



It flipped over when the plane slammed into the back of it.



All lanes of I-85 are now back open. Troopers had southbound lanes closed until about midnight, as they continued to secure the scene and investigate.

