Small plane crashes into home in Rosewood neighborhood in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small plane has crashed into a home in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood.

Columbia police confirm the aircraft went down Wednesday morning into a home in an area off Kennedy Street and Prentice Avenue. That's less than a mile from the nearby Hamilton-Owens Airport.

Columbia Fire and rescue teams are on the scene. Firefighters arrived to find one home on fire and they say the fire is now under control.

There is no word yet on any injuries but News19 has seen a car from the coroner's office at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified we are told, and will be sending an investigative team.

The 2900 block of Kennedy and South Maple Streets are closed as the plane crash investigation continues.

Emergency crews are on scene near the intersection of South Maple and Kennedy streets in the area officials confirm a plane crashed in the Rosewood neighborhood @WLTX pic.twitter.com/IzPZvnc0rg — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) January 13, 2021