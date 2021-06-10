Planning your next vacation? You might want to wait until 2022

Cruising out of U.S. ports is not approved at this point and cruise lines are working with the CDC to update the Conditional Sail order.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants to Know talks to Ginny Maurer, with Cruise Planners Travel, about traveling during COVID.

Future travel credit

Millions of people are holding credits for all types of travel that were issued last year. It is important to be aware of the terms and conditions of using these.

Need to be aware of the expiration dates. Many will have 2 dates - book by and travel by

Most of the time your preferred travel advisor can use your credits to book your new trip and get you the best value no matter how you originally booked the trip. This will help you not only get the best value but the best service so the professional does the work and you do not have to spend hours hunting, searching, and navigating the use of these and certainly, if there were any issues again then the travel advisor would be able to help. Of course, there are always exceptions but I do suggest reaching out as the advisor is familiar with these.

What's changing for cruise lines?

Each of these cruise lines is going to be requiring vaccines to sail on a temporary basis while sailing from foreign ports.

There will be limited capacity aboard each ship.

Masks will need to be worn while walking corridors and in lobby areas but while outside, in your stateroom, or dining you will not need to wear one.

Temperature checks will be done periodically. The cruise lines will also take care of the testing required to fly back into the U.S.

Why should I use a travel agent?

Use a travel professional/Book now with a travel advisor

Use a Travel Advisor to ensure you’re not wasting time and money.

While many locations are opening up for travel, protocols are changing rapidly - both internationally and domestically. This involves everything from required testing, documentation, written authorizations, required travel insurance, to mention just a few of the many items to be considered with each destination. There's a lot of misinformation or misunderstood information out there.

A travel advisor is there to help you each and every step of the way from the beginning of the planning phase until you actually return. They are the professional. You are not working with some random 800 number or website. You have an actual person that knows your likes, dislikes, and every detail of the trip along with what is necessary to make it as smooth as possible.

There are many people who may not be comfortable traveling right now - as a travel advisor, we simply discuss their level of comfort and options that fit within that level and help make it happen.

Should I wait to book a trip?