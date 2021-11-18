Plans for 'Malfunction Junction' released to the public

A public information session was held for residents to see plans for Phase 1 construction of the Carolina Crossroads Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The I-20/26/126 Corridor project at "Malfunction Junction" is the largest in the history of the South Carolina Department of Transport (SCDOT).

This is the largest interstate improvement project in SCDOT history and is designed to relieve a major traffic issue -- commonly known as Malfunction Junction -- in the state's Interstate Highway System. According to SCDOT, more than 134,000 motorists pass through the I-20/26/126 corridor daily.

Residents heard all about the Carolina Crossroads project at a public information meeting.

Brian Klauk, the project manager for Carolina Crossroads said Phase 1 focuses on reconfiguring the interchange at Colonial Life Boulevard and I-126 and traffic flow improvements along I-26 toward US 378.

"The complete reconstruction of colonial life boulevard at I-126 interchange, to a full access interchange," said Klauk.

He went on to say, "Our effort is to give this area a new name by completely reconstructing it to give it a new name, reduce congestion and get to where they need to go, much faster than they do today."

The $1.7 billion, five part, Carolina Crossroad Project is aimed at reducing congestion and improving safety.

Melissa Sprouse Browne lives in the Rivers Edge neighborhood. She says her greatest concern, is noise.

"This project will come very very close to our neighborhood," said Sprouse Browne.

She went on to say, "Going to come 60 feet over, to add two lanes… we already have an issue with sound from the interstate, so that will be magnified by having them 60 feet closer."

She's calling for noise barriers to be installed. "In the evening when you're home and trying to watch television with your family, you can hear the air brakes fo the large tractor trailers coming down the road."

Ann Dawson says her concern is traffic flow. "I live across the street so I am very interested in how I will get around," said Dawson.

Having lived in the area for more than five decades, this long term resident says an update is needed, "I moved there in 1967."