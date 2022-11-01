Accident on Platt Springs Road leaves one dead

The accident happened at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Cross Road in Lexington shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington woman is dead after an accident on Platt Springs Road Tuesday morning.

37-year-old Takkia Sierra Dawkins of Lexington was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Officials say the two-car accident happened at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Cross Road in Lexington shortly before 8:30 a.m. on November 1, 2022.

Authorities say Dawkins was attempting to turn onto Platt Springs Road from Sandy Springs Lane when she was struck by another vehicle driving west on Platt Springs Road.

A juvenile passenger in Dawkins’ vehicle, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was wearing a seatbelt, was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.