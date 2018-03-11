Columbia, SC (WLTX) - High pressure will be building into the Midlands from the west today producing clear skies and dry conditions. It should be a pleasant day, but tonight it will be chilly under clear, calm conditions. Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night. Skies will start out sunny on Sunday, but clouds will be increasing during the afternoon becoming cloudy by evening. There will be a chance for showers on Monday.

A strong storm system will be moving through the Midwest on Tuesday pushing a cold front through the Southeast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in advance of the cold front. The system will be monitored for the possibility of severe weather. Most of the rain is expected late in the day so it may be wise to vote early on Tuesday to avoid any unpleasant weather.

The cold front will pass Tuesday night with dry weather returning to the Midlands. The weather should be nice for Wednesday and Thursday. Computer models are suggesting that a new weather system may be moving through the region on Friday. It looks like it will be mostly cloudy, but there may also be a chance for rain. Stay tuned, as this part of the forecast is likely to change.

