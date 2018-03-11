Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The dry, cool weather will continue Sunday, but the chance for rain returns Monday.

Skies will start out sunny on Sunday, but clouds will be increasing during the afternoon becoming cloudy by evening. There will be a chance for showers on Monday.

A strong storm system will be moving through the Midwest on Tuesday pushing a cold front through the Southeast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in advance of the cold front. The system will be monitored for the possibility of severe weather. Most of the rain is expected late in the day so it may be wise to vote early on Tuesday to avoid any unpleasant weather.

The cold front will pass Tuesday night with dry weather returning to the Midlands. The weather should be nice for Wednesday and Thursday.

Computer models are suggesting that a new weather system may be moving through the region on Friday. This will bring us a chance for showers and storms for the last day of the workweek.

