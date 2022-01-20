Preparing your plumbing, fireplaces before winter weather

Lighting an unused or an uninspected can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, death or danger to your house.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Before temperatures plummet, it's time to make sure your fireplace is in working order and those pipes are protected.

As the temperatures drop, thoughts turn to snuggling up next to a warm fire. But if you haven't used your chimney in over a year or had it inspected, it could be dangerous.

According to chimney sweep Drew Stein, lighting an uninspected fireplace is simply dangerous and can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, death or danger to your house.

Stein says fireplace and gas heater maintenance is crucial. “It's one of those things that needs constant upkeep.”

Stein says he's been overwhelmed with calls ahead of the winter weather, receiving between 65 and 75 a day, which he says is not normal, even for this time of year.

Stein says it’s dangerous to light a fireplace or gas heater that isn’t used frequently.

“If it hasn’t been used for a very long time, the sand in these burner pans will settle, and gas can get caught up here. And if it catches, it will cause a large boom.”

When did you last get your fireplace or gas heater serviced? Experts tell me if you haven't had it checked in the last 12 months, you're putting yourself and your family at risk. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/w3vGDjuaMQ — Eleanor Tabone (@EleanorTabone) January 21, 2022

But if you don't have a fireplace or gas heater, you still have things to worry about -- your pipes.

Plumber James Carwell says during freezing weather, people need to know how to turn their water off in case pipes burst. He says there are a number of things homeowners can do to ensure the water keeps flowing.

“Cover those outside faucets with an insulated cover," Carwell suggests. “Running the faucet, let it trickle just a little bit.”

Carwell also suggests opening cabinet doors around plumbing under sinks. This This will allow warm air in.

Mike DeSumma with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) says if you’re using a space heater or an electric blanket, you need to be careful.