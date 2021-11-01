Police beg parents to keep guns locked up, away from children after toddler dies

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the best way to store your gun is in a safe or with a gun lock.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a weekend that found a toddler dead after she found a gun, sheriff and police departments are urging parents to keep their guns locked up and out of reach of tiny hands.

Richland County Sheriff Department, Senior Community Action Team officer Jason Cuzzupe, says homeowners need to step up their personal gun responsibility, to ensure guns are kept out of the wrong hands. "The most important thing about gun ownership is being a responsible gun owner," said Cuzzupe.

He says parents need to make sure their guns are secured away. "Kids grab things, kids are curious by nature… so if you have a fire arm in the house, you not leaving it out, is key."

Owning a gun with children around is a huge responsibility, says Cuzzupe, because accidents happen and when guns are involved it's usually tragic. "It doesn't take much pull weight for a trigger to go off."

"Typically you see anywhere, on some hand guns between a seven and a nine pound trigger weight, that takes nine pounds of pressure, so it is plausible a child could pull the trigger on something."

Peter Zalka from Arm in Arm, South Carolinians for Responsible Gun Ownership, says keeping guns secured, inaccessible to kids and storing the ammo separately is critical.

Zalka goes on to say, "Stopping tragic firearm accidents from happening is an adult responsibility." and adds, "job one is adults keeping firearms inaccessible to children at home and in our vehicles."

According to the sheriffs department, the best way to store your gun is in a safe.