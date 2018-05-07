Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has joined the investigation into a string of suspicious fires in Northern Columbia.

The latest fire occurred on July 3 in the 3700 block of High Circle. The Columbia Police Department explained that the fire was intentionally set around 2 pm.

This is the 14th fire that has occurred in North Columbia since April 21, 2018 in the Booker Washington Heights community.

"It's something wrong," says Regina E. Williams, president of the Booker Washington Heights Neighborhood Association. "We need help."

Williams has been concerned with the fires for weeks as some of them occurred in vacant homes.

"We can deal with the boarded home, the unoccupied homes, but what we can't deal with are the fires," says Williams. "We can't deal with the unknowing of who is setting these fires. At this point, I want to be on the positive side, but I'm starting to lose that positivity."

Five of the recent 14 fires are believed to have been set intentionally. The others are being classified as undetermined. SLED, Columbia Police and Columbia Fire are also investigating.

"Just report any type of suspicious activity you might see out there, regardless of what it is," says Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins. "If you think something is going on, just call."

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

