COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a man walking into a Walmart store was no threat to customers or the public.

Officers say before 5 p.m. Thursday, a man entered the store with a shotgun. Police say he later told them he thought he could get it repaired there.

People inside the store, however, didn't know his intent, and called police, and multiple officers responded. Once they determined there was no threat, the officers left the scene.

The man was allowed to leave the store. No charges were filed.