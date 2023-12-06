Barricaded suspect leads to Two Notch Road being closed

Officers are telling the public to avoid the area between Arcadia Lakes Drive and Roof Street on Two Notch Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are blocking traffic along Two Notch Road due to a barricaded suspect.

Officers are telling the public to avoid the area between Arcadia Lakes Drive and Roof Street on Two Notch Road. Law Enforcement is redirecting traffic.

It's not clear precisely what led up to the incident but law enforcement says the activity is centered at a home near Leaside Drive. There are multiple Richland County deputies blocking all lanes of traffic. There are also fire trucks assisting in closing down lanes.

An ambulance was also seen at the scene. There's no word yet on any potential injuries.