Lexington County, SC (WLTX) — A police chase has ended in a crash on Charleston Highway, near the State Farmers Market, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they were pursuing a car reported stolen when the car crashed into a commercial delivery vehicle on Charleston Highway in front of the SC State Farmers Market.

Injuries are reported, according to officials. However, authorities say no patrol cars were involved in the crash and no deputies were injured.

© 2018 WLTX