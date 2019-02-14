LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An early morning police chase in Lexington County has ended with the arrest of the driver.

The chase happened before 7 a.m. Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy 1 (Augusta Road) in Lexington County, ending at I-20.

The driver of the vehicle being pursued has been arrested, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones with South Carolina Highway. There is no word yet on what led to the chase or what charges the driver faces.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.