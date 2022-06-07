After over 40 years in law enforcement, Batesburg-Leesville chief steps down

Chief Wallace Oswald's last day on the force was Thursday.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — New changes are in the works as the police chief in Batesburg-Leesville is retiring.

Wallace Oswald has dedicated 42 years in law enforcement in the city.

"They had an opening for a police officer. That was in March of '76 when I was hired as a police officer and I stayed. I just felt like this was my community. I grew up with many of the people, I know most of the people and it just worked for me to be a public servant here in my hometown," Oswald said.

This leaves a gap that's now filled by the new police chief from Gilbert, Darren Amick, who will have to live up to a lot of firsts.

"Way back to '84 we were the first department in the state to issue bullet resistant vests. '86 we were the first department in the state to switch to auto pistols from revolvers. Two years ago we were the first in the state to go to optic-aim pistols. Things like that, we've tried to stay first at," Oswald said.

Other officers at the station like Dave Bouknight have only known the department through the eyes of this one leader.

"I've never known another chief here, so just not having him here to lean on is going to be, that's what I'm going to miss the most," said Dave Bouknight, major at Batesburg-Leesville police department. "The biggest thing that he taught me in law enforcement is it's not about me and it's not about you, it's about what's best for the people and for the taxpayers and you just have to remember that in everything that you do."