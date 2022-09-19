Police: Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash

Police say when they arrived at that first crash, a passenger in the car said the driver had disappeared.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Police say the victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for 3 miles.

Police say the victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence.

Police say when they arrived at that first crash, a passenger in the car said the driver had disappeared. Authorities say about 15 minutes later, officers received a call about an unresponsive person that turned out to be that driver.