Police: Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash

FLORENCE, S.C. — Police say the victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for 3 miles.
Police say the victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence.
Police say when they arrived at that first crash, a passenger in the car said the driver had disappeared. Authorities say about 15 minutes later, officers received a call about an unresponsive person that turned out to be that driver.
Investigators are looking for a dark-colored pickup truck with damage to the front passenger side around the headlights. Police say the truck has taller than normal wheels and a tool box in the bed.