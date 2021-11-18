Police believe call of possible man with gun at Northside Christian Academy 'unfounded'

Classrooms are on lockdown and officers are searching the school room by room.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police now say they believe the call of a man with a possible gun at a private school is unfounded.

Multiple officers responded late Thursday afternoon to Northside Christian Academy, which is located on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

Classrooms had been placed on lockdown and officers said they searched the school room by room to ensure that there were no threats to students and staff. Around 5:35 p.m., officers gave an update on social media to say they believe the call was unfounded, meaning they found no evidence the man was there.

All students, faculty, and staff were removed from the building and officers are now searching the building a second time to ensure that no one is still inside.

School staff are working on reunifying students with their parents in the upper parking lots near Sunset Boulevard/US-378.