Columbia Police are questioning a man about the incident on North Beltline Boulevard.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police department is investigating after a man was found inside a car with a life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the man was discovered around 11 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Beltline Blvd. He was taken to a local hospital

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators have detained a man for questioning in connection with this morning’s isolated shooting investigation. Male victim was found injured inside a vehicle on North Beltline Blvd. Monitor this social platform for additional updates. pic.twitter.com/DS6SbN1Sq1 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 9, 2020

Investigators have detained a man for questioning.

If you think you know anything you should call CrimeStoppers.

