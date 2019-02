LEXINGTON, S.C. — A car was involved in a hit-and-car last week, and now police are looking for the suspect and the car.

Police say a car blew threw a stop sign at West Main Street at 3rd Avenue in Lexington on February 22.

Two cars collided, but one reportedly fled the scene. Police say that car is white, and possibly a Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.