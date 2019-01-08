SPRINGDALE, S.C. — A Sprindale Police officer helped a four-legged member of the community find their family on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Springdale Police Department, Officer Harrelson rescued a lost dog found on Woodhurst Lane near Airport Boulevard.

The officer took the dog to the vet to check for a microchip and got in touch with the owner.

The English Bulldog, Sam, was reunited with his family and four-legged sister Wednesday afternoon.

The officer received an edible arrangement and thank you note from the family in return.