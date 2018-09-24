NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a pregnant teen who was forcefully taken from her South Carolina home has been found safe.

Edgefield County sheriff’s Deputy Robbie Harter said Monday morning that 18-year-old Kerrie Edgerly was found safe in Lexington County late Sunday.

Harter said two people were in custody in Lexington County.

Harter did not yet have details on how the teen was found or any possible charges against those being held.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said the investigation is continuing.

Harter said two men had broken into the home early Sunday and demanded money. Harter said when that failed, the men took Edgerly.

Authorities had said she is 36 weeks pregnant

