'I'm not crazy' | Police release 911 call from Anthony Cirigliano before family's disappearance

During the call to 911 dispatch, Cirigliano says he needs immediate police protection regarding information he had about September 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREMONT, Michigan — Fremont Police have released the 911 call from Anthony Cirigliano to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the same day he and his family were last seen.

During the call to Fremont dispatch around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Cirigliano says he needs immediate police protection regarding information he had about September 11.

"It is of vital national interest," Cirigliano calmly says to a dispatcher. "It is related to September 11th. And people want to erase me from the face of the earth. I'm not crazy. Mr. Geeting knows me. I'm a Christian. I just need some help. And then the US government will take it from here. I know this sounds crazy. You don't have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows Geeting and can talk to US authorities, please. "

The dispatcher confirmed Cirigliano had no weapons in his possession at the time of the call. He asked for Sgt. Geeting to come to his home with the their police lights off to not frighten his children.

Cirigliano and his family have not been seen since Sunday, the same day the 911 call was made.

Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell says the family likely left their home on Monday, Oct. 17, anywhere from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"We have no signs of foul play no signs of struggle, no signs of violence inside the home. No property damage or anything like that. That would lead us to see if this was a suspicious issue," Chief Rodwell said.

The family left behind their pets and a family member who requires full-time care. Police say their cell phones have been turned off.

Police released the following descriptions of the Ciriglianos:

Anthony John Cirigliano, “Tony”, 51-year-old male, 5’6” tall, 180 lbs., brown hair, no facial hair, unknown clothing.

Suzette Lee Cirigliano, 51-year-old female, 5’9”, 120 lbs., blond hair, glasses, unknown clothing.

Brandon Michael Cirigliano, 19-year-old male, 5’8”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes.

Noah Alexander Cirigliano, 15-year-old male, 5’6”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes.

Police say they may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with the registration number "DJL1982".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.