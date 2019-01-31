GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say a 16-year-old football player and honor student at a South Carolina high school has been shot and killed during a drug deal.

Investigators said Joshua Meeks' body was found in neighboring Laurens County early Thursday about 12 hours after Meeks' car with blood on it was found at a Greenville apartment complex.

Greenville County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Flood said 18-year-old Sosa Croft faces murder, armed robbery and other charges.

Greenville School District spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said Meeks was a junior on the honor roll at Mauldin High School and played football. She says grief counselors are at the school Thursday.