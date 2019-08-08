COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old man who they say has a medical condition.

Maynard McGuinn was last seen by neighbors at 1805 Devine Street on August 3, 2019. Friends notified the Columbia Police Department and filed a police report Thursday.

McGuinn reportedly talked about visiting relatives in North Carolina, but family members have not heard from or seen McGuinn.

Repeated phone calls to him have gone unanswered. McGuinn suffers from a medical condition requiring daily medication and loved ones are concerned for his well-being and safety.

McGuinn is described as a white male, with grey hair, brown eyes and glasses and standing 5 foot 6 inches and weighing approximately 145 lbs.

Citizens with information about McGuinn’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC. LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab. DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.