Police search for missing teen in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to a message from the police department, Josie Rae Sharpe has been missing since Tuesday. Sharpe is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She also has a tattoo above her knee that says "love" and may also be carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
Police didn't say whether they know where the teen may be heading.
Anyone with information on Sharpe's location is asked to call West Columbia Police at 803-794-0721 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.