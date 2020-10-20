x
Police search for missing 12-year-old girl in South Carolina

Beatrice Kizmyte was last seen at a home in Simpsonsville.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A  12-year-old girl is missing and Upstate deputies are hoping you can help. 

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 12 year-old girl named Beatrice Kizmyte.

Beatrice was last seen Tuesday morning, at around 8:30am, at a home on Candor Place, in Simpsonville.  

Beatrice is described as a white female, 5’2”/80lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white shoes and grey leggings but her shirt description is unknown. 

Deputies are asking that anyone who sees her to try to keep an eye on her and call 911.  

