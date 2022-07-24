Here's what we know.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a U.S. Marshal was shot in Fayette County on Sunday morning while attempting to arrest a Pike County murder suspect.

It happened near the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch off Shiloh Drive and Floy Farr Parkway in Peachtree City, according to a spokesperson with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

It is unknown the extent of the injuries and if the U.S. Marshal fired their weapon. We do know that the U.S. Marshal was taken to Grady Hospital.

According to the Pike County Sheriff's office, Antonio Murgado Jr. is in custody after being arrested by the U.S. Marshal's office.

Earlier this week, the Pike County Sheriff's Office announced they were looking for Murgado Jr. for the murder of 19-year-old James Knight. Investigators believe that shooting took place outside of a Griffin home during "an illicit drug deal."

According to the sheriff's office, Murgado Jr. was on bond through Clayton County for an armed robbery and in Spalding County for possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities have not confirmed that Murgado Jr. is the one who fired at the U.S. Marshal.

On social media, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the "brave officer" was "doing well and is expected to make a full recovery."

"Our public safety professionals face danger like this every day to protect their fellow Georgians, and we will always support them," Kemp added.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. Along with Fayette County deputies, Atlanta Police, Fulton County Sherriff's deputies, Peachtree City Police and Tyrone Police are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.