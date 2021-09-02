Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old boy who was in an SUV when it was taken from the KinderCare Learning Center on Tamarack Circle.

Police said the maroon 2008 Acura MDX, with a license plate of JBF7637, was unattended when it was stolen just before 8:30 a.m.

Police said the boy, Alpha Kamara, is Black and was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve that says "My Little Cutie" and navy colored pants.

A mother was dropping off two children at the daycare and the vehicle was stolen by two men as she was walking into the building with the first child, according to police.

Kamara is 19 inches tall, weighs 20 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.