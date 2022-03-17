Batesburg-Leesville Police search for woman missing for several days

Rachell Anne Smith is known to frequent several homes and businesses in the area but hasn't been seen for some time.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing woman not seen in over a week.

The department said 48-year-old Rachel Anne Smith went missing around 7 p.m. on March 8 but was only reported missing on Thursday.

Police said Smith doesn't have a permanent residence in hte Batesburg-Leesville area but was previously living in the area of 400 block of West Church Street. However, she does not currently live there either. Police also said she has epilepsy.

Smith is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing two small jackets, jeans and boots.