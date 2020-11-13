Polk County 6-year-old praised for calling 911 during mother's medical emergency

The little girl was honored in a special ceremony on Nov. 18.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — When faced with an emergency, a Polk County 6-year-old did not hesitate to call 9-1-1.

And now for her heroics, she is set to be honored by local fire officials.

The Polk County School District says first-grader Esperanza Lopez was with her mom when the woman fell at home and was unable to get up or call for help. So, her daughter did it for her but was unable to find anyone.

But with some quick thinking, the little girl grabbed her mother's phone and dialed 9-1-1.

“Esperanza was very brave, kept calm and did the right thing,” said Spook Hill’s principal, Chabre Timmons. “We are so proud of her and hope others learn what to do if they are ever in an emergency.”

To honor her bravery, Polk Fire Rescue presented Esperanza with an award and spoke with her classmates about what to do if they need to call for help.

Way to go, Esperanza!

