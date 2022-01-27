'Swipe Left for Meth': Polk sheriff details arrests related to drug sales on dating apps

The sheriff's office made 60 arrests in the six-month-long undercover investigation.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County deputies say they found a group of people swiping through popular dating apps who weren't exactly looking for love. They were looking for a new way to sell illegal drugs, according to the sheriff's office.

The six-month-long undercover investigation aptly named "Swipe Left for Meth" began when the sheriff's office received a tip through Crime Stoppers.

As Polk Sheriff Grady Judd explained Thursday during a press conference, investigators made undercover profiles on three different dating apps: Grindr, Scruff and Taimi.

Detectives said they "found it relatively easy to strike up conversations with those who were selling methamphetamine, cocaine, Ecstasy, LSD, Fentanyl, and marijuana in Polk County."

It was clear these individuals were primarily using these apps to sell drugs, not to find a date, the sheriff's office added.

Throughout the investigation, deputies made 60 arrests in connection to the crimes and obtained eight other arrest warrants related to the sale and/or possession of illegal narcotics.

Fourteen firearms, including two that were stolen, were also reportedly seized during the arrests.

A total of 159 felony and 72 misdemeanor charges were filed. Detectives added that the people arrested had more than 900 previous charges.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the eight people who still have active warrants for their arrests.