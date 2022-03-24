Looking for work? Cayce is searching for more poll workers, so is Lexington county

You only have to be 16-years-old to become a poll worker.

CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce and Lexington County are both in need of more poll workers ahead of the June 2022 primaries in South Carolina.

Officials say the need comes as their existing pool of poll workers is getting older.

"They’re retiring for different reasons," said Pamela Sulton, Lexington County Election Commission precinct chair. "You must remember, with any job, but especially with doing the polls, your life changes."

This push for new poll workers comes ahead of the June 2022 primaries, as elections offices across the State of South Carolina are starting to schedule poll worker training sessions.

Poll workers are pivotal to the voting process and, in fact, vital to elections.

Looking to get more involved in #scVOTES? Sign up to be a poll worker today! Visit NoExcuseSC.com for more information. Posted by South Carolina Votes on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The county’s elections director Lenice Shoemaker tells News19 they are trying to fill up their poll worker roster with as many people as possible right now as they prepare for training sessions starting at the end of April.

"The things you’ll be doing is orienting the poll, getting your poll set up with the different eBooks, with the scanners, with the things that we use – equipment, then you’re also there helping the voters," Sulton said.

Shoemaker said rain or shine, hurricane or flood, voting is still going to happen, adding they would never close a poll location down due to a worker shortage. They will always find a way with their backup workers and moving poll workers to various locations.

It’s a job that requires work, but also has reward.

"I enjoy when I do curbside and they thank us so much for bringing those machines out to them," Sulton said. "That touches me because that just says that everybody can vote."

You can find poll worker qualifications and training information here.