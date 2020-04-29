COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s been more than a week since South Carolina beach towns were allowed to begin opening back up, but some are still opting to stay shuttered due to concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, officials on Sullivan’s Island voted to keep police checkpoints restricting non-residents from accessing the beach in place for another two weeks.

A day earlier, Folly Beach City Council members voted to keep public access restrictions to the beach near Charleston in place until May 6, with plans to discuss the issue again later this week and “allow more data and study."