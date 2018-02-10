Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A sewer main replacement will close an intersection near the University of South Carolina this month.

Beginning Tuesday, the intersection at Main and College streets will close until October 24 as Columbia Water replaces a sewer main in the area.

The intersection will be closed to through-traffic until repairs are completed, but pedestrians may use it beginning October 3.

If you are traveling in the area, these are the posted detours:

City of Columbia

For more information, call the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803-545-3300.

© 2018 WLTX