Area of Garners Ferry to be re-zoned

The re-zoned area will encompass nearly two acres and will now have a designation of "community activity corridor and general commercial district".

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Land in unincorporated Richland County, that could become annexed into the city of Columbia, could have new rules for what it can be built into.

Specifically about 1.8 acres at the intersection of Pridmore street and Hair street along Garners Ferry.

Geonard Price is a zoning administrator with Richland County, "Richland County adopted zoning around 1978 in which a lot of those zoning designations were assigned to parcels. So over the years, those parcels have either remained either that same zoning designation, maybe there's been some changes as new terminology or new zoning designations are adopted, but typically they stay with that same original use type or zoning designation. "

Thursday night, the city of Columbia's Planning Commission, voted to recommend the land as a community activity corridor and a general commercial district, before Richland County classified the land as neighborhood and general commercial.

Columbia city council's agenda gives examples saying a community activity corridor should have multi-family mixed use buildings and businesses, whereas a neighborhood would have duplexes, townhomes and single family houses.

Lucinda Statler a Columbia planning administrator said, "Land use and zoning effects everybody in the city and certainly adjacent property owners, so just making sure that these processes are transparent and public, that's why we do these, to make sure that the people who live nearby, I mean that's why we post properties. We actually put posters in the yard. We have the legal advertisements. And so, all of those things are to make sure that people have an opportunity to weigh in on these decisions. "

Now the recommendations go before Columbia City Council to decide what should be built on the land.